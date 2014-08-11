FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptian pound steady on both official and black markets
August 11, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

Egyptian pound steady on both official and black markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Egyptian pound remained stable at a central bank dollar sale on Monday and on the black market.

The central bank said it sold $39.6 million at a cut-off price of 7.1401 pounds per dollar, unchanged from its last sale on Thursday.

The rate for the dollar sales has stayed within a very tight range since the beginning of June, after the bank allowed the pound to weaken in May. It had offered $40 million on Monday.

On the black market, the dollar changed hands for 7.39 pounds, one trader said, the same as on Thursday.

The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are determined by the results of the central bank sales, giving the bank effective control over official exchange rates. (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

