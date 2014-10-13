FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptian pound steady on official, weaker on black market
October 13, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

Egyptian pound steady on official, weaker on black market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Egypt’s pound held steady at a central bank dollar sale on Monday, when the bank said it sold $37.4 million at a cut-off price of 7.1401 pounds per dollar.

The price was unchanged from Thursday’s sale.

In the unofficial market, the pound was trading at 7.38 to the dollar, slightly weaker than Thursday’s rate of 7.37, one trader said.

The rate for dollar sales has stayed in a tight range since the beginning of June, after the bank allowed the pound to weaken in May. The central bank offered $40 million on Monday.

The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are determined by the results of central bank sales, giving the bank effective control over official exchange rates. (Reporting By Shadi Bushra; Editing by Toby Chopra)

