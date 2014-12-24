FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptian pound steady on official and unofficial markets
December 24, 2014

Egyptian pound steady on official and unofficial markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Egyptian pound held steady at a central bank dollar sale on Wednesday and was largely flat on the black market.

The bank offered $40 million and said it had sold $38.2 million at a cut-off price of 7.1401 pounds to the dollar, unchanged from its last sale on Monday.

The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are determined by the results of central bank sales, giving the bank effective control over official exchange rates.

In the unofficial market, one trader said the pound was trading at 7.81 to the dollar on Wednesday, while another put the rate at 7.80. Traders said the pound was trading at 7.81 to the dollar on Monday and 7.80 on Sunday. (Reporting by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Alison Williams)

