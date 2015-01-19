FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's pound hits weakest level second day running - central bank
January 19, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Egypt's pound hits weakest level second day running - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Egypt’s pound weakened to 7.24 per dollar from 7.19 at a central bank auction on Monday, the weakest level it has been allowed to reach since auctions began in December 2012 and the second official depreciation this week.

The bank offered 40 million dollars and sold 38.4 million at a cutoff price of 7.24 pounds per dollar, the central bank said.

The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are determined by the results of central bank sales, giving the bank effective control over official exchange rates, though there remains an active black market in the pound. (Reporting by Nadia El Gowely; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

