Egyptian pound holds steady at 7.53 pounds
February 4, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

Egyptian pound holds steady at 7.53 pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Egypt’s pound held steady at 7.53 per dollar at Wednesday’s central bank auction for the first time since the bank began allowing the pound to weaken on Jan. 18.

The bank offered 40 million dollars and sold 38.5 million at a cut-off price of 7.5301 pounds per dollar, the central bank said, the same price at the previous sale on Monday.

The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are determined by the results of central bank sales, giving the bank effective control over official exchange rates. There remains an active black market in the pound, though. (Reporting by Maggie Fick; Editing by Alison Williams)

