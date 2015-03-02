FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt minister: started to devalue pound to solve repatriation problem
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

Egypt minister: started to devalue pound to solve repatriation problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 2 (Reuters) - Egypt has started to devalue its currency in order to address the shortage of hard currency which is still making it difficult for foreign portfolio and industrial investors to repatriate profits, Investment Minister Ashraf Salman said on Monday.

Speaking at a business conference in Dubai, Salman said: ”It’s definitely a problem, not only for investors but foreign direct investors.

“The foreign reserves of Egypt are now $15 billion...which cannot support the flows into and out of the country.”

He added, “We are addressing the issue by starting to devalue the Egyptian pound over the past three weeks.”

The central bank allowed the pound to drop to around 7.63 from 7.15 against the U.S. dollar in the official market between late January and early February, though depreciation has halted since then. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.