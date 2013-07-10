FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's pound strengthens at Wednesday's central bank sale
July 10, 2013 / 10:27 AM / in 4 years

Egypt's pound strengthens at Wednesday's central bank sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 10 (Reuters) - The Egyptian pound strengthened at a central bank sale of foreign exchange on Wednesday, for the third time since the military removed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi from power one week ago.

The central bank sold $38.8 million to banks, with the cut-off price at 6.9992 pounds to the dollar compared to 7.0097 pounds at Monday’s sale, the banker said.

The central bank introduced the currency sales, held three times a week, at the end of December to help stave off a currency crisis and thwart a run on the pound.

Since then, the bank has allowed the currency to lose 12 percent of its value on the official market.

