FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Egypt raises gas price paid to Italy's Eni and Edison -EGAS official
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 5, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Egypt raises gas price paid to Italy's Eni and Edison -EGAS official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

CAIRO, July 5 (Reuters) - Egypt has raised the prices it pays Eni and Edison for the natural gas they produce in the country, an official with state-owned gas company EGAS said on Sunday.

The agreements mark the latest move by Egyptian authorities to improve terms for foreign oil and gas businesses in the hope that more competitive pricing will encourage investment in the energy-hungry country.

“(The oil ministry) signed a deal that amended the price for gas with Eni to a maximum $5.88 for every million British thermal unit and a minimum of $4, based on amounts produced. This is up from $2.65,” the EGAS official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The official said that another deal had been signed with Edison for a price of $5.88 per million British thermal units, up from $2.65.

Reuters could not immediately reach the companies for comment.

The amended prices will apply to gas produced from new discoveries, the official said.

Egypt last month signed a $2 billion exploration deal with Eni.

Oil minister Sherif Ismail told Reuters in March that Egypt had agreed to pay BP and RWE Dea more for their Egyptian production. (Reporting by Abdel Rahman Adel; Writing by Shadi Bushra and Yara Bayoumy; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.