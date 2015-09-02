Egypt picks winners in tender for 4 LNG cargoes via Jordan -trade

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Egypt has picked Shell, Vitol and Trafigura in a tender to supply four cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) via Jordan’s Aqaba import terminal, trade sources said.

Shell will supply two cargoes while trading houses Vitol and Trafigura will supply one each, traders said.

Egypt’s state-owned EGAS asked for LNG via Aqaba in a tender launched two weeks ago that called for two cargoes for delivery in September and another two in October. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; editing by Jason Neely)