Qatar to give Egypt five natural gas cargoes over the summer

CAIRO, June 10 (Reuters) - Qatar will grant Egypt five shipments of natural gas to help Egyptians get through the summer, a statement from the Egyptian Petroleum Ministry said on Monday.

“Qatar will supply five cargos of liquefied natural gas as a gift to the Egyptian people during the summer months, with the first of these shipments beginning at the end of July (and continuing) until mid-September,” Qatar’s Energy and Industry Minister Mohammed al-Sada was quoted as saying in the statement.

The statement did not give the size of the shipments. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif and Patrick Werr; editing by Keiron Henderson)