Egypt court orders release of 26 men detained over bath house "orgy"

CAIRO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - An Egyptian court on Monday ordered the release of 26 men who were detained last month in a raid on a Cairo bath house after police received a tip that they were holding gay orgies.

“The court has ruled that all the accused are innocent,” the judge said.

Though homosexuality is not specifically outlawed in Egypt, the Arab nation is a conservative society and discrimination is rife. Gay men are frequently arrested and typically charged with debauchery, immorality or blasphemy.

The most recent case to make headlines saw eight men sentenced to three years in jail in November after they appeared in an online video purporting to show the country’s first gay marriage ceremony.

The largest crackdown on homosexuals in Egypt took place in 2001, when police raided a floating disco called the Queen Boat. Fifty-two men were tried in the case, which drew widespread criticism from human rights groups and Western governments. (Reporting by Shadi Bushra; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Crispian Balmer)