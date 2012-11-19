FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt foreign minister to visit Gaza on Tuesday
November 19, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

Egypt foreign minister to visit Gaza on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Egypt’s foreign minister will head to Gaza on Tuesday alongside a delegation of Arab ministers to express solidarity with the Palestinian people, following Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian territory, a spokesman for the ministry said.

Egypt is at the heart of efforts to broker a truce to end fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant groups.

“Mohamed Amr, foreign minister, will head to Gaza accompanying an Arab ministerial delegation to express solidarity with the brave Palestinian people who are subjected to Israeli aggression for the sixth day in a row,” Amr Roshdy, spokesman for the ministry, said on Monday.

