CAIRO, May 14 (Reuters) - Egyptian vehicle distributor GB Auto reported on Monday a 61 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit.

The company said its net profit for the first quarter of 2011 was 18.58 million Egyptian pounds ($3.08 million), compared to 11.53 million pounds in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 6.0365 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Writing by Yasmine Saleh)