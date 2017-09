CAIRO, July 2 (Reuters) - Egypt’s economy grew at 3 percent in the third quarter of the 2014/2015 fiscal year which ended in March, compared with 2.5 percent in the same period a year earlier, the planning ministry said on its website on Thursday.

The fiscal year runs from July to June.

Egypt’s 2015/2016 budget projects growth of 5 percent. (Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Robin Pomeroy)