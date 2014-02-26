FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany advises against travel to all of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula
February 26, 2014 / 10:41 PM / 4 years ago

Germany advises against travel to all of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday it strongly advised against travel to all regions of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

Previously the ministry had made a warning against travel in the north of the Sinai peninsula and the Egyptian-Israeli border area as well as the resort of Taba.

The ministry said it advised travellers on the ground to contact their travel agent to organise an earlier departure from Sinai. Until then they are encouraged to keep movement to a minimum and follow instructions from travel agents and the Egyptian security forces, it said.

Last week a Sinai-based militant Islamist group warned tourists to leave Egypt and threatened to attack any who stay after Feb. 20. The group has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that killed two South Korean tourists and an Egyptian earlier this month.

