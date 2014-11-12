FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Global Telecom posts widening 9-month net loss
#Earnings Season
November 12, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

Egypt's Global Telecom posts widening 9-month net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Global Telecom, the Egypt-based group formerly known as Orascom Telecom, said on Wednesday its nine-month net loss were 2.013 billion Egyptian pounds ($281.54 million), down 66.2 percent on the same period last year.

The company, which is 51.9 percent owned by Vimplecom , said revenue for the nine months ending on Sept. 30 were down slightly at 17.827 billion pounds. (1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk,; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
