Egypt's Sisi reshuffles cabinet, appoints 10 new ministers -state TV
March 23, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

Egypt's Sisi reshuffles cabinet, appoints 10 new ministers -state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 23 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday, appointing 10 new ministers including ones for the key finance and investment portfolios, Egyptian state TV reported.

Banking veteran Amr el-Garhy was appointed finance minister and Dalia Khorshid, formerly of Orascom Construction Industries, as investment minister.

Other appointments were ministers for justice, antiquities, the public sector, labour, irrigation, civil aviation, transport, and tourism. (Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Michael Georgy)

