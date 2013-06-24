FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt economy grew by 2.2 pct in Jan-March -planning ministry
June 24, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt economy grew by 2.2 pct in Jan-March -planning ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 24 (Reuters) - Egypt’s economy grew by 2.2 percent in the first quarter of 2013, unchanged from the previous quarter but slower than the 5.2 percent recorded a year earlier, the state news agency quoted the planning ministry on Monday as saying.

The economy had several years of 7 percent growth before the popular uprising that brought down Hosni Mubarak in February 2011, but since then has suffered from a collapse in tourism and foreign investment and an increase domestic labour disputes.

In the nine months to end-March, gross domestic product rose by 2.3 percent, up from 1.8 percent from the same nine months a year earlier. Egypt’s financial year begins on July 1.

