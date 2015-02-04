Gulf states to give Egypt $10 bln in deposits before March investment conference -report

CAIRO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates will give Egypt $10 bln in deposits before Egypt holds an investment conference in March, Al-Youm Al-Sabea news website reported.

Egypt hopes the investment conference in the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh will generate ventures worth billions of dollars, helping to boost its economy, which has just started to recover from political turmoil triggered by the 2011 Arab Spring uprising.