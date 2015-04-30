FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt M2 money supply up 17 pct y/y in March - c.bank
April 30, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

Egypt M2 money supply up 17 pct y/y in March - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 30 (Reuters) - Egypt’s M2 money supply was up 17 percent at the end of March from a year earlier, the central bank said on Thursday.

M2 money supply stood at 1.6826 trillion Egyptian pounds ($221 billion) at the end of March, compared with 1.4384 trillion at the end of March 2014.

Following is a table of M2 money supply figures in trillions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank’s website (www.cbe.org.eg):

(In trillions of pounds)

March 2015 Feb 2015 March 2014 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1.6826 1.6374 1.4384 ($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy and Mahmoud Mourad)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
