7 months ago
Egypt likely to meet targets for unlocking second tranche of IMF loan -mission chief
January 18, 2017 / 3:38 PM / 7 months ago

Egypt likely to meet targets for unlocking second tranche of IMF loan -mission chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's Mission Chief for Egypt Chris Jarvis said on Wednesday that it looked likely that the country would meet the required targets to unlock the second tranche of a $12 billion three-year loan.

"Although (economic indicators) for December have not been published yet, early indications are that the benchmarks for the next tranche of the loan are likely to be met," Jarvis said at a news conference. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Eric Knecht)

