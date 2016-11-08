IMF says Lagarde backs Egypt bailout in Nov 11 vote

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that its board will consider Egypt's $12 billion bailout program on Nov. 11 with an approval recommendation from IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde.

"I will recommend that the Board approve Egypt's request in support of this ambitious economic reform program that will help restore macroeconomic stability and bring Egypt's economy closer to its full potential," Lagarde said in a statement issued in Washington. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)