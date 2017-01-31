FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF delegation in Egypt ahead of review for second loan installment - sources
January 31, 2017 / 10:05 AM / 7 months ago

IMF delegation in Egypt ahead of review for second loan installment - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - A delegation from the International Monetary Fund has arrived in Egypt to prepare for a review required before disbursing the second installment of a $12-billion loan, sources at the Finance Ministry told Reuters on Tuesday.

The fund said this month that Egypt was on track to receive the second tranche of the $12-billion three-year loan pending a visit at the end of February to review progress on its economic reform programme. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

