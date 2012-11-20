FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt reaches preliminary deal for $4.8 bln IMF loan
November 20, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

Egypt reaches preliminary deal for $4.8 bln IMF loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Egypt has reached a preliminary agreement with a team from the International Monetary Fund for a $4.8 billion loan, a minister said on Tuesday.

“We have a preliminary agreement with the technical team of the IMF,” Planning and International Cooperation Ashraf al-Araby told a news conference with the head of the IMF delegation.

The minister added that the preliminary agreement would go to the IMF board to be finalised in December. An IMF official said the loan would be disbursed over 22 months.

