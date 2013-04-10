FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"Very possible" Egypt will ask for bigger IMF loan -minister
April 10, 2013

"Very possible" Egypt will ask for bigger IMF loan -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 10 (Reuters) - Egypt might ask the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to increase its previously requested $4.8 billion loan to cover its budget deficit, the country’s planning minister said on Wednesday.

“It’s very possible that we will increase the request but so far we are talking about $4.8 billion,” Ashraf El-Araby told reporters during a visit to Qatar.

He also said the government had targeted a budget deficit of 9.5 percent of gross domestic product in the fiscal year ending in June.

