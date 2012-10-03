FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt PM says IMF team to visit in last week of October
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

Egypt PM says IMF team to visit in last week of October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Egypt’s prime minister said on Wednesday that an International Monetary Fund team will come to Cairo in the last week of October to resume negotiations on a loan sought by Egypt.

Egypt has been negotiating a $4.8 billion loan from the fund, but has indicated it may seek to increase that amount.

An Egyptian delegation will hold talks with the fund during the annual IMF and World Bank conference in Tokyo on Oct. 9-14 to prepare for the Cairo visit, Prime Minister Hisham Kandil said at his weekly news conference.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.