CAIRO, March 18 (Reuters) - Talks between the Egyptian government and an International Monetary Fund official did not produce agreement on anything specific, but paved the way for the arrival of an IMF technical team soon, government spokesman Alaa El-Hadidi said on Monday.

Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham Kandil met visiting IMF official Masood Ahmed on Sunday. Egypt is seeking a $4.8 billion IMF loan to ease an economic crisis rooted in more than two years of political turmoil.