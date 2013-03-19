Egypt sees IMF deal, tranche by end-June-report

CAIRO, March 19 (Reuters) - The Egyptian government expects to sign a deal with the IMF by the end of June and to have received the first tranche of a $4.8 billion loan by then, the planning minister told Al-Ahram online on Tuesday.

Ashraf al-Araby also said he expected an IMF technical mission to arrive in Cairo in the coming days to complete talks on the deal. He said discussions earlier this week with a senior International Monetary Fund official did not deal with the idea of an emergency IMF loan.