3 months ago
IMF reaches staff level agreement for second loan instalment to Egypt
May 12, 2017 / 2:55 PM / 3 months ago

IMF reaches staff level agreement for second loan instalment to Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 12 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Friday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt on a second loan instalment that would make available about $1.25 billion.

In a statement at the conclusion of an IMF mission to Egypt, team leader Chris Jarvis said: "The IMF staff team and the Egyptian authorities have reached a staff-level agreement on the first review of Egypt's economic reform programme supported by the IMF's $12 billion arrangement. The staff level agreement is subject to approval by the IMF's Executive Board."

Jarvis said in a statement that completion of the review would make available about $1.25 billion, bringing total disbursements under the programme to about $4 billion. (Reporting by Giles Elgood; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

