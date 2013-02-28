FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt to invite IMF team Thursday for loan talks-minister
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2013 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

Egypt to invite IMF team Thursday for loan talks-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Egypt will send an invitation to an IMF technical team on Thursday for negotiations on a $4.8 billion loan deal, the state newspaper al-Ahram quoted planning minister Ashraf al-Araby as saying.

Al-Araby said he expected the team to arrive within 10 days, the newspaper reported on its website. Egypt and the IMF agreed the loan deal in principle in November but Cairo requested a delay the following month due to violent street protests.

“Today, Thursday, a formal invitation will be sent to the technical delegation of the International Monetary Fund to come to Cairo to negotiate over the $4.8 billion loan to Egypt,” al-Ahram quoted al-Araby, who is Planning and International Cooperation Minister, as saying.

The paper also quoted him as saying he expected the delegation to arrive to Cairo “within ten days”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.