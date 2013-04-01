FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt fin min hopes to finalise IMF deal this month
April 1, 2013 / 6:46 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt fin min hopes to finalise IMF deal this month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Egypt hopes to finalise an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a $4.8 billion loan before the end of this month, Egyptian finance minister Al-Mursi Al-Sayed Hegazy said on Monday.

“We are going for the spring meeting of the IMF. Hopefully during that it will be finalised,” he told reporters ahead of a meeting of Arab finance ministers and central bank governors in Dubai.

The spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington will run from April 16 to 21.

An IMF technical team is due to arrive in Egypt on Wednesday for talks with the government. Hegazy said its visit was expected to last two weeks.

