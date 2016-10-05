FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
IMF to discuss Egypt loan at future meeting, not this week -deputy fin min
October 5, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

IMF to discuss Egypt loan at future meeting, not this week -deputy fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will not discuss final approval of Egypt's $12 billion lending programme at this week's annual meeting but instead at a future executive board meeting, Egypt's deputy finance minister told Reuters on Wednesday.

The deputy minister did not specify when the future IMF meeting was expected to be held.

Speculation has been high that the IMF's board this week would sign off on a $12 billion lending programme aimed at plugging the country's budget deficit and balancing its currency markets.

Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

