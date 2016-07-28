Egypt to repay each tranche of proposed $12 bln IMF loan programme over five years

CAIRO, July 28 (Reuters) - Egypt must repay each tranche of any loan it receives from the International Monetary Fund over five years, including a grace period of three and a quarter years, deputy finance minister Ahmed Kojak said on Thursday.

"Each tranche we receive must be repaid over five years, including a three and a quarter year grace period," Kojak said.

Egypt announced on Tuesday it was in the final stages of negotiations with the IMF for $4 billion a year over three years and also expects to issue eurobonds worth $2 billion to $3 billion in September or October. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Asma Alsharif, editing by Lin Noueihed)