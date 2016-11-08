FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt to get first $2.75 bln tranche of IMF loan Tuesday -dep fin min
November 8, 2016 / 4:30 PM / 10 months ago

Egypt to get first $2.75 bln tranche of IMF loan Tuesday -dep fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Egypt will receive the first $2.75 billion tranche of its three-year, $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan next Tuesday, Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk told Reuters on Tuesday.

In August, the IMF agreed in principle to grant Egypt the loan to support a government reform programme aimed at reducing its budget deficit and balancing its currency market.

The IMF board will discuss final approval of the programme on Friday. IMF managing director Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday that she would recommend the board approve Egypt's request. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht; Edititing by Andrew Torchia)

