FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF official holds talks in Egypt, technical team arriving later
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

IMF official holds talks in Egypt, technical team arriving later

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - A senior International Monetary Fund official said he would have meetings with Egyptian authorities on Monday and an IMF technical team would arrive in Cairo later.

The IMF is expected to discuss a $4.8-billion loan agreed with the Fund in November but postponed in December at Cairo’s behest because of political turmoil set off by President Mohamed Mursi’s effort to fast-track a new constitution.

“We will attend many meetings with the Egyptian government today. The technical team will come later,” Masood Ahmed, the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia director, told reporters after meeting Prime Minister Hisham Kandil. He gave no further details.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.