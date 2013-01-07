IMF official holds talks in Egypt, technical team arriving later

CAIRO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - A senior International Monetary Fund official said he would have meetings with Egyptian authorities on Monday and an IMF technical team would arrive in Cairo later.

The IMF is expected to discuss a $4.8-billion loan agreed with the Fund in November but postponed in December at Cairo’s behest because of political turmoil set off by President Mohamed Mursi’s effort to fast-track a new constitution.

“We will attend many meetings with the Egyptian government today. The technical team will come later,” Masood Ahmed, the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia director, told reporters after meeting Prime Minister Hisham Kandil. He gave no further details.