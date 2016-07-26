FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
IMF confirms Egypt funding request, will send mission to Cairo
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

IMF confirms Egypt funding request, will send mission to Cairo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund confirmed on Tuesday that Egypt has asked it for financial support program and said an IMF staff mission will visit Cairo for about two weeks starting July 30.

"We welcome this request, and look forward to discussing policies which can help Egypt meet its economic challenges. Our goals are to help Egypt return to economic stability and to support strong, sustainable and job-rich growth," Masood Ahmed, the IMF's Middle East director, said in a statement.

He did not provide any details of the requested program or possible funding amounts, adding that any result would be announced following the IMF mission's conclusion. Egypt's finance minister said on Tuesday that the government was seeking $12 billion from the IMF over three years, at an annual interest rate of 1 percent to 1.5 percent. (Reporting by David Lawder, editing by G Crosse)

