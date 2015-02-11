Egypt has no concrete plans for IMF package now -finance minister

CAIRO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Egypt’s finance minister said on Wednesday there were no plans for now to consider an IMF financing package after the international lender gave a cautiously optimistic assessment of the country’s financial management.

“We’re open to all types of collaboration with all institutions, with all sources of financing as needed. But there are no concrete plans for the time being to talk about, or to consider, an IMF financing package,” Hani Kadry Dimian told reporters. (Reporting by Michael Georgy; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Catherine Evans)