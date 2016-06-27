IMF says has not received loan request from Egypt, stands ready to help

CAIRO, June 27 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it had not received any financing request from Egypt but stood ready to help if a request was made.

“We are in continuous contact and maintain close dialogue with the Egyptian authorities. We have not received any program and financing request, but if there is a request the IMF is ready to help Egypt and its people,” IMF Mission Chief for Egypt Chris Jarvis said in comments emailed to Reuters.

“The size of any financial arrangement would depend on Egypt’s financing needs and on the strength of its economic program.” (Reporting by Lin Noueihed, Editing by Eric Knecht)