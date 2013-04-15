FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt-IMF talks end without deal, IMF cites progress
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
April 15, 2013 / 10:46 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt-IMF talks end without deal, IMF cites progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 16 (Reuters) - Negotiations between Egypt and an International Monetary Fund mission ended without agreement on a proposed $4.8 billion euro loan to help tackle a severe economic crisis, but an IMF statement cited progress and said talks would continue.

“The mission made progress in the discussions with the Egyptian authorities on their economic programme and possible financial support from the IMF,” a statement issued early on Tuesday after 12 days of taks in Cairo.

“Discussions with the authorities will continue with the objective of reaching agreement on a possible standby arrangement in support of Egypt.”

It was the second time in four months that the process had stalled. A provisional IMF agreement reached in November was suspended by Egypt the following month amid political protests over the extent of President Mohamed Mursi’s powers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
