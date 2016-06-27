FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt cbank says could secure $10 bln if it requests IMF loan
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 27, 2016 / 2:46 PM / a year ago

Egypt cbank says could secure $10 bln if it requests IMF loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 27 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank said on Monday it had yet to make a formal request for an IMF loan, but would be capable of securing about $10 billion if it chose to do so.

The statement came after an Egyptian cabinet minister told Reuters that the central bank had started negotiations with the International Monetary Fund last week to secure $5 billion.

“The numbers mentioned are incorrect. If there was a need to request a reform programme, Egypt would be capable of obtaining figures twice the figures mentioned,” it said. (Reporting by Eric Knecht and Ehab Farouk, Editing by Lin Noueihed)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.