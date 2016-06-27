Egypt cbank says could secure $10 bln if it requests IMF loan

CAIRO, June 27 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank said on Monday it had yet to make a formal request for an IMF loan, but would be capable of securing about $10 billion if it chose to do so.

The statement came after an Egyptian cabinet minister told Reuters that the central bank had started negotiations with the International Monetary Fund last week to secure $5 billion.

“The numbers mentioned are incorrect. If there was a need to request a reform programme, Egypt would be capable of obtaining figures twice the figures mentioned,” it said. (Reporting by Eric Knecht and Ehab Farouk, Editing by Lin Noueihed)