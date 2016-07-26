Egypt says close to securing 3-year IMF loan programme

CAIRO, July 26 (Reuters) - Egypt announced on Tuesday that it was negotiating a three-year loan programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and was seeking to secure $7 billion a year in financing over three years.

The prime minister ordered the central bank governor and minister of finance to complete negotiations for the programme with an IMF team that would be visiting Egypt in the next few days, the cabinet said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from the IMF. The statement was the first official confirmation that talks with the IMF were under way. (Reporting by Amina Ismail, Editing by Lin Noueihed)