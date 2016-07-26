FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt says close to securing 3-year IMF loan programme
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 5:15 PM / in a year

Egypt says close to securing 3-year IMF loan programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 26 (Reuters) - Egypt announced on Tuesday that it was negotiating a three-year loan programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and was seeking to secure $7 billion a year in financing over three years.

The prime minister ordered the central bank governor and minister of finance to complete negotiations for the programme with an IMF team that would be visiting Egypt in the next few days, the cabinet said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from the IMF. The statement was the first official confirmation that talks with the IMF were under way. (Reporting by Amina Ismail, Editing by Lin Noueihed)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.