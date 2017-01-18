FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
IMF Egypt mission chief says fund to visit by end of Feb to assess progress
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 18, 2017 / 3:33 PM / 7 months ago

IMF Egypt mission chief says fund to visit by end of Feb to assess progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's Mission Chief for Egypt Chris Jarvis said on Wednesday that the fund would visit the country by the end of February to assess the progress of a $12 billion three-year loan programme.

Speaking at a news conference announcing the details of reforms Egypt pledged to secure the loan, Jarvis said the fund expects inflation to begin dropping sharply by the second quarter of 2017.

Jarvis added that Egypt's foreign exchange rate was more depreciated than the fund expected given the fundamentals.

Reporting by Eric Knecht; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Asma Alsharif

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.