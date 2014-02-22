Egypt supply minister sacks silos and storage head-state news agency MENA

CAIRO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Egypt’s supply minister sacked the head of the holding company for silos and storage and referred an unnamed official at the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) to prosecutors on suspicion of corruption, state media said on Saturday.

Mohamed Abu Shadi ousted the head and other members of the holding company for silos and storage because they had failed to meet targets set for 2012/13, state news agency MENA reported.

The minister also referred an official in the import department at GASC to prosecutors on suspicion of corruption within the organisation, MENA said. It did not name the official and the minister could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by David Holmes)