FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt supply minister sacks silos and storage head-state news agency MENA
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
February 22, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt supply minister sacks silos and storage head-state news agency MENA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Egypt’s supply minister sacked the head of the holding company for silos and storage and referred an unnamed official at the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) to prosecutors on suspicion of corruption, state media said on Saturday.

Mohamed Abu Shadi ousted the head and other members of the holding company for silos and storage because they had failed to meet targets set for 2012/13, state news agency MENA reported.

The minister also referred an official in the import department at GASC to prosecutors on suspicion of corruption within the organisation, MENA said. It did not name the official and the minister could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.