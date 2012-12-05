Egypt puts emergency import tariffs on sugar and steel rebar

GENEVA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Egypt has notified the World Trade Organization that it has imposed additional tariffs on raw and white sugar and steel rebar for 200 days from Dec. 2, to protect domestic producers from a surge in imports, WTO filings showed on Wednesday.

Egypt imposed a “provisional safeguard measure” of 17 percent of the CIF value of raw sugar imports, or a minimum of 591 Egyptian pounds ($96.60) per tonne, and 20 percent on white sugar, or a minimum of 713 pounds per tonne. On steel rebar, the tariff was 6.8 percent and not less than 299 pounds per tonne.

Developing countries are exempt from the additional tariffs as long as their imports do not exceed three percent of Egypt’s total imports each or nine percent collectively. ($1 = 6.1180 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Anthony Barker)