CAIRO, April 10 (Reuters) - Egypt’s annual core inflation, which strips out subsidised goods and volatile items including fruit and vegetables, increased to 9.9 percent in March from 9.7 percent in February, the central bank said on Thursday.

Egypt’s annual urban consumer inflation rate stood at 9.8 percent in March, unchanged from February, the country’s official statistics agency CAPMAS said earlier on Thursday. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by John Stonestreet)