Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation eased to 9.1 pct in Feb -statistics agency
March 10, 2016

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation eased to 9.1 pct in Feb -statistics agency

CAIRO, March 10 (Reuters) - Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation eased to 9.1 percent in February from 10.1 percent in January, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Thursday.

This is the second consecutive decrease in the rate of inflation after the country raised interest rates by 50 basis points in December citing inflationary pressure. In November, the government said it would control prices of certain essential goods. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
