In Ghana, post-election fiscal crunch is politics as normal
* Deficit rose in 2016 due to spending overruns, poor revenue
CAIRO Feb 13 Egypt's annual core inflation jumped to 30.86 percent in January from 25.86 percent in December, the central bank said on Monday.
The jump is the third in as many months since the central bank ditched its peg of 8.8 Egyptian pounds to the dollar on Nov. 3, floating the currency and allowing it to roughly halve in value.
Egypt's annualised urban consumer price inflation also jumped to 28.1 percent in January from 23.3 percent in December, the official CAPMAS statistics agency said last week.
(Writing by Amina Ismail)
* Deficit rose in 2016 due to spending overruns, poor revenue
MOSCOW, Feb 15 Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday that inflation was falling as expected but that did not mean that reaching the 4 percent inflation target was an easy task.
MOSCOW, Feb 15 The Russian central bank is concerned by regions' debt to banks, central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told the upper house of parliament on Wednesday.