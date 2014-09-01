FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt revises up July annual inflation to 11.04 pct
September 1, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

Egypt revises up July annual inflation to 11.04 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Egypt revised up its annual consumer price inflation rate to 11.04 percent for July from an earlier figure of 10.61 percent, the statistics agency said on Monday.

It revised up monthly inflation to 3.51 percent from the figure of 3.11 percent published previously. Egypt’s annual core consumer price inflation rate was revised up to 9.57 percent from 9.35 percent, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics said.

Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Ehab Farouk; Editing by Andrew Heavens

