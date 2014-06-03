FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt internet down after cable fire- official
June 3, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

Egypt internet down after cable fire- official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 3 (Reuters) - A fire at a telecommunications cable in Egypt has caused internet disruptions throughout parts of the country, disrupting business flow, head of Egypt’s Telecommunication’s Regulatory Authority told Reuters on Tuesday.

“There was a fire at a cable line and it is being fixed,” Hesham El-Alaili, told Reuters over the phone.

Banks have said that the internet cut has affected their workflow, cutting communications with other banks.

“We don’t have any access to anything related to the dealing system. Which means there is zero interbank trading or communication on-line,” one banker at a Cairo-based bank said.

“We have to do it the old fashioned way, by fax or over the phone,” he said. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Asma Alsharif Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

