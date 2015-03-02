Egypt got $23 bln in aid from Gulf in 18 months -minister

DUBAI, March 2 (Reuters) - Egypt has obtained $23 billion in aid from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait in the 18 months since Islamist President Mohamed Mursi was ousted, Investment Minister Ashraf Salman said on Monday.

Speaking at a business conference in Dubai, Salman said the aid included oil shipments, cash grants and deposits in Egypt’s central bank.

The three wealthy Gulf governments, deeply opposed to Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood group, ramped up aid to Egypt after his ouster and are spending heavily to try to ensure the success of current President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by Andrew Torchia; editing by Sami Aboudi)