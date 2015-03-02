FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt got $23 bln in aid from Gulf in 18 months -minister
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 2, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

Egypt got $23 bln in aid from Gulf in 18 months -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 2 (Reuters) - Egypt has obtained $23 billion in aid from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait in the 18 months since Islamist President Mohamed Mursi was ousted, Investment Minister Ashraf Salman said on Monday.

Speaking at a business conference in Dubai, Salman said the aid included oil shipments, cash grants and deposits in Egypt’s central bank.

The three wealthy Gulf governments, deeply opposed to Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood group, ramped up aid to Egypt after his ouster and are spending heavily to try to ensure the success of current President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by Andrew Torchia; editing by Sami Aboudi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.